Carol Kirkwood addresses age gap between her and 'toyboy' husband

Carol Kirkwood couldn't have been happier when she walked down the aisle with policeman Steve Randall in 2023, however, some have commented on the couple's 14-year age difference.

The weather presenter has brushed these remarks aside, telling the Express in a new interview: "If our ages were the other way around, nobody would ever mention it. I've had a few comments but I don't care. We've moved on from the days when he might have been described as my toyboy or people might call me a cougar. We’re happy together and that's all that matters."

The star also shared said that their intimate wedding was the "best thing" she's ever done and said of her husband that he was "kind and intelligent".

Steve is Carol's second husband, with the star having previously walked down the aisle with Jimmy Kirkwood in 1990 – the pair split in 2008.

Carol and Steve are incredibly happy! (Twitter)

The presenter holds no grudges about her previous relationship, musing: "Sadly, it just ran its course and we both moved on."

The 62-year-old revealed that her only regret was that the pair didn't welcome anything children despite trying "everything". Thankfully, Carol has had some joy as she addressed her pride in being an auntie to many nieces and nephews.

The presenter addressed comments about the age gap in her relationship (Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Carol and Steve's love story began when the weather presenter was in her 50s. The couple, who first met at a work function, were friends for "quite a long time" before the relationship turned romantic.

Speaking about her marriage on BBC Breakfast, Carol sweetly shared: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been. You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

The star is a BBC Breakfast favourite! (BBC)

Steve popped the question during a romantic stroll near the couple's home in Berkshire. Detailing the moment Steve got down on one knee, Carol previously told HELLO!: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by.

"Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"