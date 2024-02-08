Carolina Panthers bringing more high school football to Bank of America Stadium in fall

For the second straight season, high school football will be played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

The second Keep Pounding High School Classic will kick off Thursday, Aug. 22, and will feature two games.

North Carolina 4A regional finalist Independence will play regional power Myers Park at 4 p.m.

At 8 p.m., N.C. Independent Schools state champion Providence Day will face N.C. 4A public schools champion Weddington.

Providence Day was named champion of The Observer’s Sweet 16 regional poll, as well as champion of the Carolinas Top 25 rankings of the best teams in North and South Carolina. Weddington was No. 2 in both polls.

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to kickoff the start of the high school football season with two high-powered matchups, as well as celebrate the important role high school football plays in communities across our region,” said Riley Fields, the Panthers’ director of community relations. “Anticipation will be high for this year’s Keep Pounding High School Classic and we are excited about the new double-header format, which will provide a memorable experience for the high school football community.”

▪ Providence Day defeated Rock Hill’s Northwestern High, 42-35, in the 2023 edition of the Keep Pounding High School Classic. More than 10,000 fans attended that game.

Want to go?

General admission tickets for the doubleheader are $8 and go on sale at noon on February 13 through Ticketmaster.