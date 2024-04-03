Carolina Panthers mailbag: Best remaining fits in free agency ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers own two top-40 picks entering this month’s NFL draft.

With a handful of notable needs still on the roster, the Panthers could significantly upgrade their depth chart in the coming weeks. And while the free-agent market has largely thinned out, the Panthers — as shown with last week’s signing of Jadeveon Clowney — continue to explores their options.

Naturally, the Carolina faithful is curious about the team’s future. So, The Charlotte Observer has brought back the Panthers mailbag to answer the fan base’s questions.

Here are five standout questions from social media this week:

Panthers’ Day 2 draft expectations

Bernie asks: What’s the best case scenario for draft pick 33 and 39?

Bernie, this is a loaded question given all the variables in play here, but in general, the best-case scenario is a prospect at edge rusher, wide receiver, center or cornerback — with a Carolina first-round grade — falls to No. 33 and GM Dan Morgan pulls the trigger.

Then, at No. 39, the Panthers have a handful of options that they feel comfortable with in the No. 40-45 range to trade back a bit and land some additional picks — in this year’s draft or in 2025 — to help better shape this rebuilding process.

The strength of the quarterback and offensive line classes should push some notable prospects into Day 2. The Panthers likely view No. 33 as their “first-round pick” so staying patient with their board and remaining cognizant of the league’s dealings ahead of their pick will be paramount.

While a lot of fans and pundits have locked onto pass rusher and wide receiver as the need picks at No. 33, if someone like Duke’s Graham Barton or Clemson’s Nate Wiggins falls to the second round, the Panthers could look to touch on center (or tackle) or cornerback earlier than expected.

Carolina’s trade-up targets in the NFL Draft

New Carolina Panthers geeral manager Dan Morgan introduces Panthers new head coach Dave Canales Thursday morning, Feb. 01, 2024.

Himmy Hardaway (top-notch social media handle) asks: I’m curious if we trade up and what’s the most important piece we’re missing on the team?

I think it’s more likely that the Panthers trade backward than forward in the draft, simply because the organization appears to want to handle this rebuilding project in earnest under Morgan and head coach Dave Canales.

I also think they’ve bought themselves some wiggle room from a need perspective with the signing of Clowney and the trade for wideout Diontae Johnson.

But this question is still intriguing from a value standpoint. The Charlotte Observer polled four NFL evaluators from four different squads about the cornerback class. The consensus among that group is the cornerback class is relatively average compared to recent draft classes, with Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell at the top of the class, and Wiggins rounding out the top three at the position.

While the evaluators said there are some intriguing potential rookie starters who could be available on Day 2, there’s a notable drop off from the top three to the mid-tier bunch.

In theory, with Jaycee Horn dealing with his annual injury woes, and Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson already elsewhere, the Panthers could feel compelled to move up the board to solidify the corner position. In Wiggins’ case, a move up for him would be historic, as the Panthers have famously never drafted a player from Clemson in the franchise’s history.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid agreed with the NFL evaluators’ joint assessment of the cornerback class. He also agrees Arnold and Mitchell are at the top of the board for the position, but Day 2 could still be a good place to land an upgrade in the secondary.

“Outside corner depth isn’t great after the third round,” Reid told The Observer in a text conversation. “Nickel corner class is very good though.”

Edge rusher and wideout would be the other two positions that would be worth trading up for in the class, though, the latter position seems to have a lot more depth than the former group. Edge rusher is such an important position with limited quality in most drafts, so the position is probably more likely to draw a move up the board than wide receiver.

Again, I don’t really expect the Panthers to move up the board in the first round, but anything can happen. A run on wideouts or pass rushers or cornerbacks could force Carolina to act.

Who is a fit left in free agency for the Panthers?

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore rushes for yardage after intercepting a pass by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Carolina Cast asks: Do you think we add any additional free agents? If so, what are some remaining fits?

With Clowney apparently on the recruiting trail, former Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore could be an option. Clowney told the media last week that he was trying to get his fellow Rock Hill, S.C. native to join him at Bank of America Stadium this season.

The Panthers have a legitimate need at cornerback, and while Gilmore is set to turn 34 in September, he would be an immediate upgrade from a proven commodity standpoint.

Clowney’s arrival broke away from the Panthers’ apparent plan of targeting veteran role players under 30 to join the squad. With that approach at least temporarily squashed, the Panthers might as well free up their options to land a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore, who started for the Cowboys last season, is from the area, has played for the Panthers under the current ownership, and the need at cornerback is probably among the biggest remaining holes on the roster.

If Clowney’s signing was just a brief reprieve from the rebuilding philosophy, the free-agent market has little else to provide outside of a minor player or two. Gilmore is one of the few worthwhile upgrades left standing in free agency.

Levi Wallace, Adoree’ Jackson and Rock-Ya Sin could be other cornerback options under 30, but none of them are particularly compelling as natural upgrades over Dane Jackson or Troy Hill. Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup, who previously visited the Panthers, is also still available, if Carolina remains interested.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons — another former Clemson player — and running back J.K. Dobbins are players who would make sense as competition upgrades. Though, I’m not sure the Panthers really need to spend further at either position at this point.

Too much for Dane Jackson?

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the football against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) and Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Ed asks: In your opinion, did the Panthers sign Dane Jackson at the right amount or was he overpaid on the contract?

According to Over the Cap, Dane Jackson received a two-year, $8.5 million deal from the Panthers in free agency. He got $5.13 million in guaranteed money — including a $3 million roster bonus — with another $5 million in potential incentives, likely based around playing time.

A second or third cornerback averaging roughly $4.25 million a season isn’t going to break the bank (or salary cap). Jackson is a veteran player with starting experience, and while he’s not the best-case scenario for the No. 2 cornerback spot, the Panthers have clearly taken contract precautions to protect themselves in case he doesn’t work out.

Jackson, ideally, will be the top backup outside corner, similar to Henderson over the past two years. The Panthers will hopefully upgrade the position in free agency — with Gilmore — or the draft — on Day 2 — ahead of training camp.

Over The Cap ranks Jackson’s deal as the 37th-best cornerback contract out of 270 qualifiers. While Jackson isn’t a top-40 cornerback, he’s competing financially with players on rookie contracts. Either way, I don’t think slightly overpaying for a veteran cornerback is particularly bad business, especially with the lack of talent the Panthers had at the position in the first place.

The Panthers likely “overpaid” for both Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Clowney, to some extent, will be viewed as an overpay. The same could possibly be said about Josey Jewell and A’Shawn Robinson.

That’s life in the NFL when you come off a 2-15 season with little in the way of talent to build around.

Tee Higgins still a trade option?

Matthew asks: Are the chances of trading for Tee Higgins getting smaller each day?

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t known as a team that easily budges on trade demands. They’ve held onto players like Carson Palmer and Jonah Williams, even when the players have wanted out. Tee Higgins probably won’t be an exception to the rule.

The Bengals appear to want to keep Higgins. The Panthers have shown that they don’t want to give up draft picks. Those two approaches seem to be antithetical in a trade scenario involving the two teams and Higgins.

While the Panthers would probably love to have a player the caliber of Higgins, the cost of such a trade and a new contract would be pretty pricey for an organization that is several players away from being viewed as a contender. The Panthers needed to do something at wideout, so they made the sensible swap for Johnson with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ll likely attack the position again early in the draft.

I’ve stated multiple times in this mailbag column that I don’t believe the Bengals will budge on Higgins. I can’t imagine they’d take less than a 2024 first-round pick to do so, either.

We’ll see how it all plays out, but I wouldn’t expect Higgins to head to Carolina this year.