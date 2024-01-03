Carolina Panthers players, coach discuss Tepper’s viral moment and playing in Week 18

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor seemed to know what was coming when he arrived to the press room in Bank of America Stadium after practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Everyone did.

“I don’t have any impressions,” Tabor said at one point, when asked about the unflattering viral moment that came from the owner’s box in Jacksonville on Sunday.

“Not for me to answer,” Tabor said at another point.

“I know where you’re going with the line of questioning,” Tabor added after another David Tepper drink-toss follow-up. “I appreciate it. What I will say is this: I’m responsible for the guys in the locker room at this time, and that’s what I’m doing. I’ll stick to that. I’ll answer any questions on Tampa if you’d like.”

Carolina Panthers interim coach Chris Tabor watches players warm up at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The Panthers’ game against the Tampa Bay Bucs — the Week 18 tilt at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday that’ll pit a team that has already clinched the worst record in the NFL against an 8-8, win-and-they’re-in-the-playoffs squad — wasn’t the first topic of discussion on Wednesday afternoon. That distinction belonged to two other matters:

Will the Panthers play their starters this upcoming weekend?

And what did players think of their owner’s actions after the Jaguars game concluded?

Here’s how players and Tabor answered these questions Wednesday.

Players answer questions on David Tepper drink toss

Late Tuesday, the NFL announced that it had fined Tepper following a viral video that showed him throwing contents of a cup in the direction of Jacksonville Jaguars fans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

The fine was $300,000. The NFL added in a statement that it was for “his unacceptable conduct” and that “all NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.”

Tepper released a statement on the matter: “I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behavior.”

#Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw the contents of a cup from the press box out into the stands with GM Scott Fitterer watching to his right:https://t.co/T3CvxUgCr6 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 31, 2023

When asked about it, players largely deflected the issue. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young said he knows Tepper put a statement out about it and that “I don’t have really anything to add after that.” Brian Burns referred to the statement as well.

Shaq Thompson, widely considered the team’s defensive leader and voice of reason who has been out all year with a fibula injury, provided an earnest answer — just as he has on other topics, including the turf vs. natural grass debate in his stadium and across the NFL.

But even so, Thompson acknowledged that Tepper’s drink toss wasn’t his situation to comment on.

“I don’t advise nobody to throw a drink on nobody, you know what I mean?” Thompson told reporters outside of his locker Wednesday. “But I’ll let him (Tepper) address that. With my teammates, we just gotta keep going. Got one more. Gotta try to knock the Bucs out of the playoffs. And at least end this one right, you know what I mean? At least end it right. Give the fans at least a dub before we get out of here.”

More generally, veteran receiver Adam Thielen was asked about the never uninteresting season he’s had with the Panthers — one that has bore fruit individually (1,000 yards receiving) but has been in disrepair as a team.

“I’ve been in this league for 11 years now, and nothing surprises you in this league,” Thielen said. “You just try to control what you can control and try to do what you think is best, and try to be as much of a pro as possible. And every single day you reboot and try to figure out how to get better.”

He added: “Yeah, it’s been a crazy year, but that’s just this league.”

Resting starters Week 18? Tabor makes it clear

Discussions on the team owner’s actions prompted a predictable amount of dancing in front of cameras and recorders. But one thing was clear: Starters will play Week 18.

“If you’re available to play, you’re playing,” Tabor, interim coach, told reporters. “It goes back to having no regrets. I get the question in regards to draft picks and those types of things. In my world, it’s about competing at the highest level. You are playing the very best in the world. You are coaching in the best in the world. What a challenge. What a great opportunity.”

When asked to confirm that no healthy starters will rest on Sunday — including at quarterback — Tabor reiterated that the upcoming matchup wasn’t a throwaway game.

“No,” he said. “We’re going to play football.”

It’s a legitimate question, of course. The Panthers don’t have to look too far into their history to see how Week 18 injuries can bleed into future seasons. Take offensive lineman Austin Corbett, who tore his ACL in last year’s finale, which prompted a prolonged absence at the beginning of the year that was glaring considering the line’s early struggles.

That’s all compounded by the fact that a bunch of players showed up on Wednesday’s injury report. Among the guys who didn’t practice: Marquis Haynes (concussion), Johnny Hekker (personal), Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring), Miles Sanders (illness) and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (illness). And that doesn’t include those who were limited — including Jaycee Horn (toe), DJ Chark (foot) and Burns (knee).

Burns, the team’s back-to-back Pro Bowl pass rusher, has had lingering injuries all season. His latest knee tweak came after notching a sack last week against the Jaguars.

Any thoughts on resting Week 18 from Burns?

“No thoughts,” he said. “I’m playing.”