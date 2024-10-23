Carolina Panthers Quarterback Andy Dalton, His Wife and Their 3 Kids 'a Little Banged Up’ After Car Crash

“We’re a little banged up but we are BEYOND thankful for the Lord's protection over our family yesterday!" Jordan Dalton says

Matt Kelley/Getty Andy Dalton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his family are “a little banged up” but okay following a car crash on Tuesday afternoon, his wife Jordan Dalton said on social media.

“Thank you to everyone for checking in on our family and for your prayers!” Jordan wrote in a post on Instagram to update fans on the family’s condition. “We’re a little banged up but we are BEYOND thankful for the Lord's protection over our family yesterday! Thank you to everyone who responded so quickly to the accident.. first responders.. friends and strangers… our hearts could not be more grateful for how you showed up for our family.. specifically our kids.”

Dalton, 36, and his family were “involved in a car accident” in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon, the Panthers said in a statement.

“Neither Dalton nor his family were transported by emergency medical personnel,” the team said. “Dalton is being evaluated by team medical personnel.”

Grant Halverson/Getty Andy Dalton of the Carolina Panthers high fives his son before a Sept. 29, 2024 game

Dalton and his wife Jordan had their three children and their dog in the car with them at the time of the crash, according to local WBTV.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Panthers for further information about Dalton and his family’s condition.

The Daltons married in 2011 and share three children together: Noah, 10, Nash, 7, and Finley, 6.

“So many highs and lows.. laughter and tears… and every single moment the Lord had purpose!” Jordan wrote on Instagram in July, celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary and her marriage to her “best friend” and “love of my life.”



“So thankful to walk alongside you in this crazy life!!!!” she added.

Ken Murray/Getty Andy Dalton hugs his daughter Finley as his wife, J.J. looks on near the sideline before the football game

The Panthers quarterback originally started the season as a backup to second-year starter Bryce Young, but Dalton took over as the team’s starter three weeks into the season after Carolina started 0-2.

Dalton briefly appeared to breathe new life into the Panthers, leading them to a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders behind three touchdown passes. But the Panthers have seemingly plateaued again, losing their last four games, making them the NFL’s worst team with a 1-6 record.

The TCU graduate was selected No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Dalton played nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he earned three Pro Bowl selections and the nickname the “Red Rifle” due to his hair color and strong arm. Dalton has become a utility backup quarterback in the later half of his career, playing singular seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints in consecutive years before landing in Carolina in 2023.

After taking over as the Panthers’ starter and leading the team to its lone victory in Week 3, Jordan wrote that she “could not be more proud” of her husband.

“The last 14 years have been filled with so many emotions,” she wrote. “The ONE thing that was constant was God’s faithfulness and his goodness… and that doesn’t always mean through victory.. A lot of times it meant heartbreak.. It meant struggle.. It meant growth! I wouldn’t change the hard times for anything because it helped shape us.”

