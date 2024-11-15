Carolina Panthers' Tommy Tremble Marries Hope Madison DeShazer in 'Intimate, Modern' NYC Wedding! (Exclusive)

"We wanted to create a garden party experience for our guests while letting them enjoy breathtaking New York City views on the rooftop!" the bride tells PEOPLE

Abbey Regnier Photography Hope Madison DeShazer and Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers' Tommy Tremble married Hope Madison DeShazer on Nov. 14 in New York City

The couple tied the knot at Rockefeller Center's 620 Loft & Garden, which was featured in Spider-Man and overlooks St. Patrick's Cathedral

The "intimate" wedding ceremony included sweet touches from family, such as Tremble's father doing a personal reading and the couple's dog walking down the aisle in a mini tuxedo

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble is married!

The NFL player, 24, tied the knot with his longtime love Hope Madison DeShazer on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Rockefeller Center's 620 Loft & Garden in New York. Their outdoor "I dos" were witnessed by 50 guests, all of whom traveled from out of state and were asked to wear their favorite shade of green for the big day.

"We have visited New York City every year on Tommy's bye week, so it just felt right to get married in New York City this year on his bye week," DeShazer exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Tommy is a massive Spider-Man fan, so it’s really fun that our venue, 620 Loft & Garden, was featured in the film."

Abbey Regnier Photography Rockefeller Center's 620 Loft & Garden in New York

In 2002's Spider-Man, Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) rescues Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and drops her off at the rooftop garden where he almost reveals his identity to her.

The couple's "all-white, modern wedding" at the lush venue overlooking 5th Ave. and St. Patrick's Cathedral didn't have any spider webs but did incorporate ivory, gold and taupe accents.

Related: Singer Ruthie Collins Opens Up About Wedding to Rory Mitchinson and Their New Baby: 'Happened Very Fast' (Exclusive)

"We wanted to create a garden party experience for our guests while letting them enjoy breathtaking New York City views on the rooftop!" DeShazer continues.

Abbey Regnier Photography Hope Madison DeShazer and Tommy Tremble

The couple says a non-negotiable for them was having their fur baby be a part of their ceremony. So, their Pomeranian, Astro, walked down the aisle alongside their ring bearers.

The bride then made her way down to an instrumental version of Calum Scott's "Biblical," which was played live on a baby grand piano. She wore the Opéra dress by Galia Lahav. The Parisian-inspired ball gown with French guipure lace drew gasps from the audience for its nine-foot-long "dramatic" train. Even the size of the aisle had to be changed to accommodate it.

Tremble and DeShazer privately exchanged personal vows during their first look, and shared traditional vows in front of their families during the ceremony, which was officiated by Rev. Louis Olivieri. Tremble's father also had a special moment in the ceremony when he did a reading of Union by Robert Fulghum.

"We envisioned an intimate gathering of our family and close friends in one of our favorite U.S. cities," DeShazer says. "It was really important to us to slow down the day whenever possible and take time to be together, just the two of us taking in the importance of the day. We wanted the ceremony to feel very meaningful and personal to us."

A live wedding painter, Hannah Lee of Hannah Paints Events, beautifully captured the union through colorful brushstrokes.

Afterward at cocktail hour, guests enjoyed "whimsical, savory pop-ups," which included mini sliders on swings. The couple worked with Pinch Food Design for all of their food and beverages, most of which were "familiar favorites served in exciting and elevated ways."

Abbey Regnier Photography Tommy Tremble and Hope Madison DeShazer's wedding ceremony

One of the specialty cocktails was a Dirty Shirley, an homage to how Tremble ordered a Shirley Temple on his first date with DeShazer.

Dinner was served outside on the terrace, with steak and potatoes as the main course. Dessert included lavender crullers balanced on vintage wooden spoons, a playful umbrella serving churros, and a nostalgic chocolate fountain with all the classic fixings.

Birch Event Design designed the celebration's "dramatic, draping florals" and Lulu Cakes created a three-tiered vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream.

Abbey Regnier Photography Dinner table at Tommy Tremble and Hope Madison DeShazer's wedding

Tremble and DeShazer's first dance was to John Legend's "I Don't Love You Like I Used To."

Related: Broadway’s Jessica Phillips and Chelsea Nachman Are Married! Inside Their Star-Studded Celebration (Exclusive)

Prior to the wedding planned by Forbes Functions, an intimate welcome party was held at the Lotte New York Palace with an iconic staple of the Big Apple, Joe's Pizza. The Tremble family hosted the rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding at Campagnola, an Italian restaurant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abbey Regnier Photography Hope Madison DeShazer and Tommy Tremble

The newlyweds — who met at the University of Notre Dame where Tremble was a football player and DeShazer a cheerleader — announced their engagement last July on Instagram.

"Love you forever and always ❤️," wrote Tremble, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tremble got down on one knee onto sand covered by rose petals, and proposed with a pear-shaped diamond ring at a beach in Laguna Niguel, California. DeShazer was surprised to see that Tremble's parents and his three siblings, as well as her own parents and all of her siblings, nieces and nephews were there. Even their adorable dog was present in a mini tuxedo.