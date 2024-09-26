Caroline Flack suicide prevention bench to give ‘more power’ to those suffering

A new suicide prevention bench in honour of late TV presenter Caroline Flack will give “more power” to those struggling with thoughts about taking their own life, according to former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Micky Hazard.

The 64-year-old ex-footballer is an ambassador for Legend On The Bench, set up by his sister Michelle after her son Jay died of suicide at the age of 23.

The charity installs the illuminated benches across the UK with QR codes and messages offering help to those in need.

Hazard said Flack had been a ‘lovely person’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

The latest bench, located in London, will pay tribute to the former Strictly Come Dancing winner, who Hazard described as having been “a lovely person”.

He said: “Caroline Flack, (she’s) such a star, such a lovely person, so loved by so many people who knew her and through the various TV roles that she’s held.

“It’s very fitting, her mum’s going to be present (at the bench’s unveiling), she’s going to do a bit, it’s going to be very poignant.

“For us as a suicide prevention charity, it gives the message so much more power.

“It’s a powerful message we send, that someone’s always listening and please talk, because by talking we could save your life.

“So we feel like (calling it) the Caroline Flack bench gives it so much more power, and so many more people will listen, and we’ll save more lives.”

The bench in tribute to Flack will be unveiled at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre on Friday, September 27, with former World Cup winner Osvaldo Ardiles, another ambassador for the charity, set to be in attendance.

Flack, who was born in London and grew up in Norfolk, took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40 after learning that prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge, following an incident with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December 2019.

Hazard said Flack was the “perfect” person to show that suicidal thoughts are not “something that just happens to people who are not successful or struggling to achieve”.

The former footballer added: “It’s very poignant, very touching, but also the message it sends is that suicide isn’t something that just happens to people who are not successful, or struggling to achieve, it can happen to some of the biggest stars in the world.

“So, the message it sends is fantastic.

“She was a much-loved character as well, and obviously there will be a QR code we put on there in memory of Caroline, that will show pictures and videos of her life.

“So, people who sit on the bench and are thinking about suicide can link into this QR code and see this wonderful person’s life.”

Since beginning in October 2023, the charity has built eight suicide prevention benches in the country and already has approval for eight more.

By the end of the year the charity is hoping to have 40 benches in parks and on bridges across the country.

Prior to her death, Flack presented shows including The X Factor, Love Island and Big Brother’s Big Mouth, after beginning her career on the sketch show Bo Selecta!.