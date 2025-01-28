Caroline Kennedy calls cousin, RFK Jr., a 'predator' before HHS hearing

Erin Mansfield and Jonathan Limehouse, USA TODAY
Updated ·2 min read

Caroline Kennedy, the only living child of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, read a letter on social media on Tuesday calling her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a predator.

“I have known Bobby my whole life," Caroline Kennedy says in the video. "We grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator."

Robert Kennedy Jr., U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, walks in the U.S. Capitol subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 17, 2024.
Robert Kennedy Jr., U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, walks in the U.S. Capitol subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 17, 2024.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Caroline Kennedy's son, Jack Schlossberg posted the video on X, formerly Twitter. He said his mother had sent it to a Senate committee, an action first reported by the Washington Post. RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

In the letter, she praised her cousin for recovering from substance abuse but said before getting sober, he encouraged siblings and cousins to use drugs and they wound up addicted, ill or dead. She said, broadly, that her cousin had gone on to "misrepresent, lie and cheat his way through life."

"Bobby is addicted to attention and power," Caroline Kennedy says in the video. "Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children – vaccinating his own kids, while building a following hypocritically discouraging other parents from (vaccinating) theirs."

She characterized running the Department of Health and Human Services – which includes overseeing the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health – as "an enormous responsibility, and one that Bobby is unqualified to fill."

"He lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience," Caroline Kennedy said. "His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed. The facts alone should be disqualifying, but he has personal qualities related to this job, which, for me, pose even greater concern."

RFK Jr. has acknowledged skeletons in his closet and admitted he is "not a church boy." His children's former babysitter, who is about 20 years his junior, accused him publicly of sexual assault. He apologized to her but said he had no memory of the alleged encounter. The case never went to court.

Seventy-seven Nobel Prize winners penned a letter in December urging the Senate not to confirm his appointment, saying his leadership would "put the public's health in jeopardy."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caroline Kennedy calls Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a 'predator' in letter

