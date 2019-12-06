Caroline Wozniacki Is Retiring from Tennis: ‘It Felt Right in My Heart’

Caroline Wozniacki is ready to hang up her racket.

The 29-year-old Grand Slam champion is retiring from tennis, she tells PEOPLE.

“I’ve thought about it for a long time,” she says in an exclusive interview. “It’s obviously not an easy decision, and I don’t think it ever would be. Tennis is something that I’ve done for my entire life, and I wake up and I practice and I play tournaments, but there’s so many other things out there that I’d love to do.”

Wozniacki says she’ll finish out her career at the Australian Open in January, the tournament that she won in 2018 to earn her first Grand Slam title.

“I love it there,” she says. “The support there for me has always been amazing.”

And Wozniacki, who made it to the semi-finals of the China Open in October, says she wants go out before playing becomes stale.

“I wanted to finish playing when I still had this love for the game,” she says. “I love to be out there. I can beat the best players in the world when I play my best, and that’s how I wanted to finish.”

Wozniacki says her decision came down to wanting to have more time for her life outside of tennis.

“I got married to my husband [former NBA player David Lee, in June], which was amazing. We want to start a family,” she says. “And I can’t wait to spend more time with my friends and family that I haven’t been able to over the past 20 years that I’ve been traveling.”

