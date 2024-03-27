Carolyn Clifford has the guys laughing with Tigers excitement
Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets' $815,000 offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky — and shocking — as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the majors' biggest star and his right-hand man. Investigations ar
Where does your MLB team rank ahead of Opening Day? USA TODAY Sports breaks down all 30.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies. Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. “I'm very saddened and shocked that someone I trusted has done this,” the Japanese star said sitting next to Will Ireton
There was no roster makeover, blockbuster trade or eye-popping free-agent signing for the Toronto Blue Jays this past off-season. The club is essentially running it back with virtually the same core as last year and hoping the bats return to form. "The mindset is just more excitement," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "Excitement for guys to get back to their norms a little bit offensively. Excitement for the pitching staff to do what they've done and find out ways to get better." The 2023
The Yankees outfielder was playing against the Diablos Rojos during an exhibition game in Mexico City when the accident happened
BRADENTON, Fla. — Jake Lamb's go-ahead two-run RBI single in the fifth inning led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays, spoiling Toronto ace Kevin Gausman's spring training debut on Monday. The game was tied 2-2 until Lamb's hit, and the Blue Jays could only respond with a Daniel Vogelbach RBI single in the eighth inning to make it a one-run game. Gausman, making his first Grapefruit League start after returning from a shoulder issue, struck out seven and allowed just one run o
Shohei Ohtani said interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole from him to cover gambling debts. Is Ohtani really that careless with anything but baseball?
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Jordan Montgomery have agreed on a $25 million, one-year contract with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The option for next year can become guaranteed to Montgomery if he makes at least 10 starts this season. The addition bulks up the defending NL champions' rotation
Even with five on the injured list, there are some surprises in the outfield.
Members of the Texas Rangers speak about what makes Wyatt Langford special before their season opener against the Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani issued a forceful and detailed statement to reporters Monday denying he’d ever participated in any sports gambling amid the mounting scandal involving allegations his former interpreter stole money from him and placed sports bets.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Oscar González left Monday night's exhibition loss to Diablos Rojos after he fouled a ball off his face in the second inning. González got jammed on an inside pitch and the ball ricocheted off the handle of his bat directly up into his face, knocking off his helmet. He was sitting upright as he was driven off the field in a cart. The Yankees said González was treated at the ballpark for a right eye contusion. Team physician Dr. Carlos Smith accompan