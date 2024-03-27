Carolyn Clifford has the guys laughing with Tigers excitement

The Canadian Press

There was no roster makeover, blockbuster trade or eye-popping free-agent signing for the Toronto Blue Jays this past off-season. The club is essentially running it back with virtually the same core as last year and hoping the bats return to form. "The mindset is just more excitement," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "Excitement for guys to get back to their norms a little bit offensively. Excitement for the pitching staff to do what they've done and find out ways to get better." The 2023