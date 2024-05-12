Carpet fitter, 85, is retiring after 64 years

David Gibbs (centre) pictured with his children John (left) and Debra (right), his nephew, David (back right) and his grandson Jake (back left) [Family photo]

An 85-year-old carpet fitter is retiring after spending 64 years in the job.

David Gibbs, from Bristol, started out by selling rugs and fitting carpets for some shops in the city, as their popularity rose.

He later went on to open his own business, Bristol Carpets, which he says "took off".

Once he retires in the summer, Mr Gibbs will be handing his business over to his son, daughter and grandson, who currently work alongside him.

"We are a family business and I have enjoyed working with and seeing them everyday," Mr Gibbs said.

Debra, his daughter, said they have "big shoes to fill".

The family business fitted carpets for the former Maggs department store in Clifton, as well as other shops, before they began supplying.

Mr Gibbs' retail carpet showroom is one of the largest in the region, and he said was also the first and only place in Bristol to ever manufacture carpets.

Mr Gibbs said he loves meeting and greeting customers, and acknowledged their "huge loyalty".

"Bringing carpet manufacturing to Bristol was a real highlight," he added.

Mr Gibbs said that when he retires in the summer, he will concentrate on his charity work for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.

