Carpetright: Which stores are closing? Full list including London branches

Carpetright has become the latest retail victim to face store closures despite securing a rescue deal to save the carpet retailer.

More than 200 stores will close nationwide, putting 1,500 jobs in jeopardy as part of a wider restructuring by the brand’s buyer, Tapi.

Yesterday, the rival flooring retailer confirmed it had bought 54 Carpetright stores alongside two warehouses and ownership of the brand and intellectual property.

It came shortly after Carpetright collapsed into insolvency, prompting a desperate search for a buyer in order to save the brand.

While Tapi’s deal will save 308 jobs, it’s been reported that the remaining 1,500 employees will be made redundant in the next few weeks.

Founded in 1988, Carpetright has become a staple in the UK shopping space and a leading retailer of flooring, curtains, mattresses and home furnishings.

However, difficult trading conditions had led to a downturn for the company in recent years and prompted the tough decision to search for additional funding after operating at a loss.

According to Tapi’s CEO, the situation was "desperately sad," but the brand simply couldn’t save the rest of the business.

“As we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable," the brand said. According to reports, Tapi is urging other retailers to now prioritise job applications from former Carpetright staff.

News of Carpetrights closure comes just one day after the cosmetics and pharmacy brand Boot’s simialry confirmed a swathe of store closures across the country.

Here is a full list of the 213 stores expected to close over the coming days, as provided by PwC.

Note: Stores written with ‘FV’ initials are based inside Furniture Village stores

Full list of Carpetright stores closing

London

- London – Beckton

- London – Charlton

- London – Ealing Common

- London – Hammersmith

- London – Old Kent Road

- London – Staples Corner

- London – Streatham

- London – Walworth

Rest of the UK

- Aberdeen

- Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don

- Aberystwyth

- Abingdon

- Altrincham

- Andover

- Ashford

- Ashington

- Ashton-under-Lyne

- Aylesbury

- Ayr

- Banbury

- Barnstaple

- Barrow-in-Furness

- Bath

- Bedford

- Belfast – Boucher Road

- Belfast – Newtownabbey

- Berwick

- Blackburn

- Blackpool

- Blyth

- Bolton

- Bolton (FV)

- Bracknell

- Braintree

- Brentford

- Bridgend

- Brighton

- Bristol – Cribbs

- Bristol Eagleswood Hub

- Bromley

- Burton upon Trent

- Bury St Edmunds

- Caerphilly

- Cambridge

- Cannock – Orbital

- Canterbury

- Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross

- Cardiff – Newport Road

- Carlisle

- Chadwell Heath

- Chelmsford

- Chelmsford (FV)

- Cheltenham

- Chester

- Christchurch

- Colchester

- Colindale

- Coventry – Alvis

- Crawley

- Crawley (FV)

- Crewe

- Croydon (FV)

- Cwmbran

- Dartford

- Derby

- Devizes

- Dorchester

- Dundee

- Dunfermline

- Dunstable

- Durham

- East Dereham

- East Grinstead

- East Kilbride

- Eastbourne

- Edinburgh – Newcraighall

- Edinburgh – Straiton

- Edmonton

- Elgin

- Enfield (FV)

- Evesham

- Exeter

- Falkirk

- Fareham

- Farnham

- Feltham

- Frome

- Gateshead

- Gerrards Cross

- Gillingham

- Glasgow GWR

- Glastonbury

- Glenrothes

- Gravesend

- Guernsey

- Guildford (FV)

- Guiseley

- Hanley

- Harlow

- Hartlepool

- Harwich

- Hastings

- Havant

- Haverfordwest

- Hazel Grove

- High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd

- Horsham

- Hull – Clough Road

- Hull – St Andrews Quay

- Huntingdon

- Inverness

- Ipswich – Euro

- Irvine

- Isle of Wight

- Jersey

- Keighley

- Kendal

- Kettering

- Kingston (FV)

- Kirkcaldy

- Leeds Birstall (FV)

- Leicester

- Letchworth

- Lincoln

- Liverpool – Aintree

- Livingston

- Llandudno

- Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers

- Lowestoft

- Manchester – Trafford Park

- Manchester (FV)

- Market Harborough

- Merthyr Tydfil

- Milton Keynes

- Newhaven

- Newport

- Newton Abbot

- Northallerton (within Barkers)

- Northampton

- Northampton (FV)

- Norwich – Sweet Briar

- Nottingham – Arnold

- Nottingham – Castle Meadow

- Nuneaton

- Oldbury

- Orpington

- Oswestry

- Oxford

- Oxford 2

- Paisley

- Perth

- Poole – Wessex Gate

- Portsmouth

- Preston

- Rayleigh

- Reading – Reading Gate

- Redditch

- Reigate

- Rochdale

- Romford – Gallows Corner

- Romford – Rom Valley

- Rugby

- Salisbury

- Sevenoaks

- Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept

- Sheffield – Drakehouse

- Sheffield – Meadowhall

- Shrewsbury

- Sittingbourne

- Slough

- Solihull

- South Ruislip

- Southampton – Nursling

- Southend

- Staines

- Stamford

- Stevenage

- Stirling

- Stockton Storeys

- Sudbury

- Sutton

- Swansea – Llansamlet

- Tamworth

- Taunton

- Telford (FV)

- Thetford

- Tonbridge

- Torquay

- Tunbridge Wells

- Uddingston

- Wakefield

- Wallasey

- Walton-on-Thames

- Warrington – Alban

- Warrington – Pinners Brow

- Washington Hub

- Waterlooville

- Watford

- Wednesbury (FV)

- Wellingborough

- Welwyn Garden City

- West Drayton

- West Thurrock

- Whitehaven

- Winchester

- Wisbech

- Wokingham

- Wolverhampton

- Worcester

- Worksop

- Wrexham

- York – Clifton Moor

- York (FV)