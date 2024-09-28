Carrie Ann Inaba Slams Anna Delvey’s “Dismissive” Viral Response During ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

Anna Delvey and her bedazzled ankle monitor were voted off Dancing With the Stars this week, and—in a moment that will surely go down in the annals of the show’s history—Anna responded “nothing” when asked what she’d take away from the experience.

While this is objectively hilarious, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba wasn’t having it.

“I was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show, and she flatly said, ‘Nothing,’” Carrie told Entertainment Weekly. “That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show—from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team.”

She then went on to say, “We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative.”

BTW, Anna also made an iconic comment to Good Morning America after getting booted, dishing that “getting eliminated” was her favorite part of the show.



Her pro partner Ezra Sosa was slightly more positive about the sitch, and replied, “I definitely feel like Anna pushed herself a lot more than she would have expected during this competition. And granted, we were set home a little bit earlier than expected. I do think, even tonight, seeing Anna open up a little bit in her dance and seeing her smile and seeing how elegant she was on the floor, it is a great way for her to kinda redeem herself. Even though it was kinda cut short.”

You Might Also Like