Carrie Bernans, 'Black Panther' and 'The Color Purple' actress, critically injured

Toronto police say they are investigating after a Mississauga Transit bus ended up in a ditch Tuesday morning, injuring 12 people.Police say they were called to the area of Highway 27 and Dixon Road at about 11 a.m. for reports of a transit bus in a ditch. There was a two-vehicle collision involving the bus and another vehicle, according to police, who said both drivers were taken to the hospital.In a news release, police said the bus was southbound on Highway 27, south of Dixon Road, when it cr