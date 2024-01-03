Carrie Bernans, 'Black Panther' and 'The Color Purple' actress, critically injured
The 29-year-old actress and stuntwoman was hit by a driver who crashed into the outdoor dining area of Chirp in Manhattan in the early hours of New Year's Day. Bernans is in stable condition at the hospital after suffering several broken bones, 'People' reports. The incident took place after police responded to a physical assault call involving a male driving a black Mercedes and a female passenger. "Officers on foot attempted to de-escalate the situation and ordered the male operator of the vehicle to put the vehicle into park. The male failed to obey the officers' orders...