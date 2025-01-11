Carrie Johnson shares photo from hospital bed after brutal 18-day illness - statement

Carrie Johnson revealed she was admitted to hospital after suffering an 18-day illness over Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the mother-of-three, 36, said she was admitted to hospital, where she stayed for "nearly a week" after a chest infection left her struggling to breathe. Whilst admitted, she was diagnosed with flu and pneumonia.

Carrie said she spent "nearly a week" in hospital after being diagnosed with flu and pneumonia (Instagram)

Captioning a photo of herself lying in her hospital bed, she penned: "I didn’t expect to spend the first week of 2025 in hospital. After having a nasty chest infection for nearly 18 days at home over Christmas, it just got out of hand, and I was struggling to breathe properly. Hospital confirmed I had flu and pneumonia."

She continued: "I was there nearly a week, and I’m still not recovered. It could take another few weeks until I feel like myself again. The reason for this post, though, is: 1) NHS doctors and nurses are the best people on earth. I say it a lot, but they have looked after me and my family when we’ve needed it most, and I will never not be enormously grateful. They are the absolute best of us."

Carrie revealed that her children Wilf and Romy left her special items to keep at her bedside

Carrie went on to detail a particular "low point," which saw a nurse "cheer her up" by serenading her.

She added: "2) Obviously, check with your doctor, but my strong advice is to get the b****y flu jab. I really, really wish I had. It totally slipped my mind this year. No guarantee, but I very possibly wouldn’t have spent the last three weeks horribly, horribly ill had I got it."

Carrie then revealed the adorable way in which her two eldest children, Wilfred, four, and Romy, three, supported her through the challenging time. She shared a photo of an adorable dinosaur toy named "Greenie," which she confessed "is Wilf's favourite."

In the photo was also "Romy's princess key ring," which she gave her mum to keep at the hospital. According to Carrie, both items "lived by my bedside," before concluding: "Health and family are everything [red love heart emoji]."