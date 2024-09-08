Carrie Johnson's wild new hairstyle is worlds away from her everyday look

Carrie Johnson has debuted a bold new look as she shared a glamorous update via Stories on Saturday.

The doting mum-of-three shares her blonde hair with her children (Instagram)

The mum-of-three was dressed to impress as she styled her hair for a '70s outfit, taking inspiration from Farrah Fawcett, an actress who starred in the TV series Charlie's Angels.

Her signature long blonde hair was styled in voluminous curls with flicky bangs to complete the look. The ambitious hairdo was very different to her usual hair texture, as she usually styles it naturally or wears it straightened.

Hair heaven

The '70s look didn't stop there, as she also wore a stylish shag coat, an embroidered waistcoat, hot pink flared trousers and strappy heels. She accessorised with chunky gold necklaces and matching bracelets.

Carrie debuted an inspired '70s-themed look (Instagram)

While it was rare for Carrie's hair to be curly, the same cannot be said of her adorable three children, who take after their father with curling blonde hair.

Wilfred, the eldest, is four, and now old enough to attend reception, and the former media rep was emotional as she marked the big milestone with a special photo of her son.

Wilf is big brother to Romy, three, and Carrie has previously described how Wilf has stepped into his big brother role. She said: "Wilf has been stroking Romy’s hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining in too."

Wilf has inherited his father's hair (Carrrie Johnson)

Carrie and Boris's daughter takes more after their mother with honey blonde hair with dark undertones. The family recently enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway to Greece, where Carrie shared some adorable photos of her young family.

The Johnsons enjoyed a family holiday to Greece (Carrie Johnson)

Whilst baby Frankie is not so out and about as his older brother and sister, his hair is now long enough to have the Johnson curl.

The family recently relocated out of London to a £3.8m Grade II listed home, where the children can run around in the five acre garden, alongside the many ducks kept by the Johnsons as family pets.