Carrie Underwood Announces Premiere Date of Her 'Fabulous' Hulu Special Following New Year's Eve Performance

The country singer's special will feature scenes from her three-year run as resident performer at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas

Carrie Underwood's Reflection will be available to stream soon!

The eight-time Grammy Award winner, 41, told Ryan Seacrest following her performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York City on Tuesday, Dec, 31, that her "fabulous" special — which will feature scenes from her three-year run at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas — will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ Jan. 24.

"CARRIE UNDERWOOD: RELFECTION captures a one-of-a-kind production that can only be seen in Las Vegas," reads a statement from Hulu.

They added, "The show was conceived by Underwood to celebrate highlights of her career and greatest his from nearly 20 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist."

Underwood's special will feature hits from all nine of her studio albums, including 14 No. 1 songs, Hulu said of the "larger-than-life" show.

The American Idol judge's show has included performances of fan favorites "Cowboy Casanova," "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Before He Cheats" and "Drinking Alone."

Underwood was the first resident artist at the Resorts World Theatre, which intimately only seats 5,000 people. Her performances at the venue have featured vibrant visuals and over-the-top theatrics for a holistic concert experience.



Disney/Hulu Poster for Carrie Underwood: Reflection, premiering Jan. 24 on Hulu and Disney+

The singer began her Reflection shows in December 2021 as a limited run, and was later picked up for 18 more performances in 2022. She took a brief hiatus for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour from October 2022 to May 2023, before resuming her residency that June with another 18-show run.

Just a few months later, in September 2023, Underwood's show was renewed for another 18 performances, ending Aug. 24, 2024.

“We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!” she wrote in her Instagram announcement at the time.

Carrie Underwood: Reflection will be available to stream on Jan. 24 on Hulu and Disney+.

