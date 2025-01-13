Carrie Underwood Comes Out as MAGA With Trump Inauguration Gig

Carrie Underwood is stepping into the political arena—and doing so on one of its largest stages.

The country singer, who has remained mum on her politics, is set to perform the song America the Beautiful at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, the president-elect’s transition team said.

Trump struggled ahead of his 2017 inauguration to find major names to perform, with Elton John, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli and Garth Brooks all reportedly declining invitations.

Underwood’s rendition of America the Beautiful will be accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

The former American Idol contestant’s decision to wade into the political waters shocked her fans, who called for a boycott against the singer.

“No longer a Carrie Underwood fan,” wrote one user on X.

“Sad thing is, I used to love her music and her style, but ever since I found out she was a Trump lover, Carrie Underwood is no longer allowed in this house for even a second,” wrote another.

In 2019, Underwood told the Guardian that she tries to “stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins.”

“I feel like more people try to pin me places politically,” she said at the time. “Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

In 2017, the singer received backlash after cracking jokes with Brad Paisley at Trump’s expense on the Country Music Awards.

In a parody of her hit, “Before He Cheats,” the two performed lyrics aimed at the then-president.

“And it’s fun to watch, yeah, that’s for sure/’til little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war … and then maybe next time, he’ll think before he tweets.”

Underwood’s reps did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Underwood’s husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, has been more openly political, offering support to NFL star Aaron Rodgers when he came out against COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

“I stand with Aaron Rodgers,” the former Nashville Predators captain wrote in an Instagram post.