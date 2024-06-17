Carrie Underwood and Her Family 'Unharmed' After Crews Respond to Fire at Singer's Tennessee Home

A spokesperson for Underwood tells PEOPLE there was "no fire damage" to the country singer's Tennessee home as crews "quickly contained" flames Sunday night

Jason Kempin/Getty Carrie Underwood at the ACM Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas

Carrie Underwood and her family escaped harm’s way after a fire was extinguished at the country star’s Tennessee home Sunday night.

According to WKRN News 2, several crews were dispatched to the singer’s Williamson County property on June 16 after responding to a “fully-involved fire” in the garage that began around 9:40 p.m. The outlet reported that firefighters were able to douse the fire fast thanks to a 10,000-gallon water tank that was already on the premises.

A spokesperson for Underwood released a statement to PEOPLE confirming that the American Idol alum, her family — including her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Michael, 9, and Jacob, 5 — and their pets were all safe following the house fire.

“There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained,” they said. “There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

In an update shared on social media by the Williamson County Fire/Rescue, the department revealed crews from all eight of its stations responded to the fire alarm call, which was upgraded to a structure fire, at Underwood’s residence “almost immediately.”

“Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house,” the message read. “The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries at this time.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City

It’s unclear if the fire at Underwood’s home interfered with Father’s Day plans for her husband. Hours before the fire occurred, the “Blown Away” singer posted a photo of her posing with her animals on her Instagram Stories captioned, “Sheep selfie with Gray and Gary…”

Back in 2020, Underwood revealed to PEOPLE what like is really like at home with her family when she’s not busy on stage. “We’re just really normal people and I’m so thankful that we are,” she shared. “I feel like if I were the person that I am on stage when I’m at home, I just don’t know if that person would like have too many friends.”

The “All-American Girl” artist added, “I enjoy getting to play that role, but you can’t be that big of a personality all the time. Well I guess you can, but it’s gotta be exhausting.”



