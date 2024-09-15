Can Carrie Underwood Really Play the Guitar?

Carrie Underwood has proven time and time again just how much she brings to the table. From stunning vocals and killer leg workouts to an unmatched perspective on the latest season of American Idol, the “Before He Cheats” singer is about as versatile as it gets. Perhaps one of the most shocking things about Carrie’s career is just how all-encompassing her musical chops are. After all, did you know that Carrie not only sings but plays the guitar, piano, harmonica, and drums, too?

In her 2024 rendition of the Sunday Night Football open, “Countdown to Sunday Night,” Carrie can be seen fiercely strumming her electric guitar while donning a shimmering silver mini dress and rhinestone booties. Meanwhile, in the 2023 open, Carrie shocked viewers with her drum skills .

Focusing on her guitar know-how, though, fans have come to get especially excited at the sight of her electric guitar and the mention of “Jenny,” referencing her hit song “Church Bells.”

“When Carrie brings out the guitar and starts talkin’ about Jenny… you know what’s bout to go down,” a fan posted on TikTok.

“Church Bells is an all-timer, just never gets old,” the same fan exclaimed in the caption of another video showcasing Carrie’s singing and strumming power.

Ready to see Carrie’s musical prowess in person? New 2025 dates have been added to her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION. Grab your friends and make a trip of it!

