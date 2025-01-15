Carrie Underwood, Village People, and Rascal Flatts confirm they will be performing at Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the next president of the United States on January 20.

Carrie Underwood, Village People, and Rascal Flatts have confirmed they'll be performing at inaugural events.

Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down played at Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, and his team has enlisted the help of some celebrity acts for the ceremony and related events.

The events are slated to run for four days, starting on January 18. The inauguration has drawn donations from companies including Google, Amazon, and Meta.

Here's a look at the celebrities who have confirmed they will be performing, as well as those who played during his first inauguration in 2017.

A representative for the inaugural committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood says she is "honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration." NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Carrie Underwood said in a statement to Business Insider on Tuesday. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood is set to perform "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration ceremony, a Presidential Inaugural Committee spokesperson told USA Today.

The "American Idol" alum has largely tried to stay out of politics throughout her career.

"I feel like more people try to pin me places politically," Underwood told The Guardian in 2019. "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It's crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it's black and white. And it's not like that."

Village People

Village People announced on its Facebook page that it would perform at "various events" as part of the inauguration, even though their "preferred candidate lost." Andrew Chin/Getty Images

On Monday, Village People, the '70s disco band known for hits like "Y.M.C.A." and "Macho Man," announced on its official Facebook page that it would be performing at "various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."

"We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," the group's post read. "Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."

The official website for the Inaugural-Eve Ball, which is set to take place on January 19, features a photo of the group under a banner that says "Confirmed Performances."

The band's decision to perform at the inauguration events is a reversal of its stance from two years ago.

In 2023, the band's manager sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump's lawyer, requesting that Trump stop using Village People's music and likeness at his events, following an "unauthorized" performance by a cover band at Mar-a-Lago.

"The performance has, and continues to cause, public confusion as to why Village People would even engage in such a performance," Karen Willis, the band's manager and wife of lead singer Victor Willis, wrote in the letter. "We did not."

A representative for Village People did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by BI outside regular hours.

Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts in 2006. Gary LeVox (middle), the lead vocalist, confirmed on Instagram that he will be performing with the band at the inaugural ball. Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist of Rascal Flatts, confirmed on social media that he would be performing with the band at the Commander in Chief Ball.

"I am so humbled and honored and grateful for the opportunity again to play the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. I got to play it in 2016 and now Rascal Flatts will be performing at the commanders ball and I am so looking forward to it!" LeVox wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The band — known for hits such as "Life is a Highway" and "What Hurts The Most" — had disbanded in 2021 but announced last year that they would be coming together for a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

LeVox previously performed at the Veterans Inaugural Ball in 2017 without his members.

A representative for LeVox did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by BI outside regular hours.

Other celebrities who performed at Trump's 2017 inauguration

Toby Keith. Trump's 2017 inauguration not pictured. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

Some A-listers have declined to perform at previous Trump events. Elton John and David Foster were among the celebrities who publicly declined to perform at Trump's inauguration in 2017.

The "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert in 2017, held a day before Trump was sworn in as the 45th president, included performances by country star Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down, among others.

Artists, including Neil Young and Rihanna, have also spoken out against their music being played at Trump events.

