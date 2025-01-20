11 musicians who are performing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the next president of the United States on January 20.

On Sunday, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Village People performed at the Victory Rally.

Carrie Underwood and Christopher Macchio will perform at the inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration has drawn donations from companies including Google, Amazon, and Meta.

On Inauguration Day, following the swearing-in ceremony, three separate balls will take place: the Liberty Ball, the Commander-in-Chief Ball, and the Starlight Ball.

Here is a list of 11 musical acts the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced will be performing at inauguration events.

Carrie Underwood (Swearing-in ceremony)

Carrie Underwood says she is "honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration." NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Carrie Underwood said in a statement to Business Insider on January 14. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood is set to perform "America the Beautiful" right before the swearing-in ceremony, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said.

The "American Idol" alum has largely tried to stay out of politics throughout her career.

"I feel like more people try to pin me places politically," Underwood told The Guardian in 2019. "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It's crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it's black and white. And it's not like that."

Christopher Macchio (Swearing-in ceremony)

Christopher Macchio is scheduled to perform the national anthem to close out the swearing-in ceremony. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Opera singer Christopher Macchio is set to perform the national anthem after Trump is sworn into office and gives his inaugural address, according to a program sheet provided by the inaugural committee.

"It is with the deepest humility that I will perform our national anthem, to pay tribute to our great country, and to its newly sworn-in Commander-in-chief, President Donald J. Trump," Macchio said in a statement to BI on Monday.

A representative for Macchio also confirmed that the singer had performed during an inauguration party at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday, and is also scheduled to perform at the National Cathedral with the Marine Band Orchestra on Tuesday.

Lady Gaga performed the national anthem at President Biden's swearing-in in 2021.

Macchio has performed at Trump's events multiple times before.

In 2020, Macchio sang at a White House memorial service for Robert Trump, Trump's younger brother, per AP.

More recently, in October, Macchio performed "New York, New York," at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

Lee Greenwood (Multiple events)

Lee Greenwood has appeared at multiple Trump rallies over the year. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Lee Greenwood, best known for his song "God Bless the USA," has long been affiliated with Trump, and has appeared at multiple rallies for Trump. He performed at the Victory Rally on Sunday and is expected to perform again at the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

He confirmed on "Fox and Friends" that he'll perform "God Bless the USA" shortly before Trump is sworn in.

"This particular time, we have elected to be live with the United States Marine Corps band, and that's going to have a particularly majestic presentation of my song," he told the Washington Examiner. "It'll be a wonderful appearance."

A representative for Greenwood did not respond to a request for comment from BI.

Rascal Flatts (Commander-in-Chief Ball)

Rascal Flatts in 2006. Gary LeVox (middle), the lead vocalist, confirmed on Instagram that he will be performing with the band at the inaugural ball. Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist of Rascal Flatts, confirmed on social media that his band will perform at the Commander-in-Chief Ball.

"I am so humbled and honored and grateful for the opportunity again to play the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. I got to play it in 2016 and now Rascal Flatts will be performing at the commanders ball and I am so looking forward to it!" LeVox wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The band — known for hits such as "Life is a Highway" and "What Hurts The Most" — disbanded in 2021 but announced last year that they would be coming together for a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

LeVox previously performed at the Veterans Inaugural Ball in 2017 without his members.

A representative for LeVox did not respond to a request for comment from BI.

Parker McCollum (Commander-in-Chief Ball)

Parker McCollum is a country musician. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Parker McCollum has been releasing music since 2013, and had something of a breakthrough in the last couple of years. His single "Burn It Down" was nominated for song of the year at the 2024 CMA Awards.

He will also be performing at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the second of three official inaugural balls.

A representative for McCollum did not respond to a request for comment from BI.

Village People (Multiple events)

Village People announced on its Facebook page that it would perform at "various events" as part of the inauguration, even though their "preferred candidate lost." Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Trump danced along onstage as Village People performed their signature song, "Y.M.C.A.," during the Victory Rally on Sunday.

On January 13, Village People, the '70s disco band known for hits like "Macho Man," announced on its official Facebook page that it would be performing at "various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."

"We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," the group's post read. "Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."

The inaugural committee confirmed the Village People would also perform at the Liberty Ball on Monday night.

The band's decision to perform at the inauguration events is a reversal of its stance from two years ago.

In 2023, the band's manager sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump's lawyer, requesting that Trump stop using Village People's music and likeness at his events, following an "unauthorized" performance by a cover band at Mar-a-Lago.

"The performance has, and continues to cause, public confusion as to why Village People would even engage in such a performance," Karen Willis, the band's manager and wife of lead singer Victor Willis, wrote in the letter. "We did not."

A representative for Village People did not respond to a request for comment from BI.

Jason Aldean (Liberty Ball)

Jason Aldean has been a vocal supporter of Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Jason Aldean, who Trump called a "fantastic guy" in 2023, is also set to perform at the Liberty Ball.

The "Try That in a Small Town" musician has played at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve at least twice, per Country Now.

A representative for Aldean did not respond to a request for comment from BI.

Nelly (Liberty Ball)

The rapper says he is "not political." John Medina/Getty Images

Nelly, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, is the latest performer to be announced. He is scheduled to perform at the Liberty Ball, the inaugural committee said in a press release on Saturday.

On Sunday, during a YouTube stream hosted by rapper Willie D, Nelly defended his decision and said that he was "not political."

"Performing for somebody and voting for somebody is two different things. Endorsing people is two different things," Nelly said during the stream.

The "Hot in Herre" singer added that he wasn't too bothered by the backlash he received following the announcement of his performance.

"It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office," he said. "If President Biden would have asked me to perform, I would have performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would have won and asked me to perform, I would have performed."

He added that he wasn't "doing this for money."

A representative for Nelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular hours.

Gavin DeGraw (Starlight Ball)

Gavin DeGraw is best known for singing the "One Tree Hill" theme song. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Gavin DeGraw, known for songs such as "I Don't Want to Be," "In Love with a Girl," and "Not Over You," will be performing at the final official ball of the evening, the Starlight Ball.

A representative for DeGraw did not respond to a request for comment from BI.

Kid Rock (Victory Rally)

Kid Rock performed at the 2024 Republican National Convention last summer. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Kid Rock performed at the 2024 Republican National Convention last summer and appeared with Trump at a UFC fight in November, so it wasn't a surprise that he was tapped to celebrate him once again.

Rock was one of multiple performers at the Victory Rally on Sunday.

A representative for the rapper did not respond to a request for comment from BI.

Billy Ray Cyrus (Victory Rally)

Billy Ray Cyrus in 2023. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus also performed at the Victory Rally on Sunday. This comes after the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer attended a Trump rally over the summer, as seen on Instagram.

His daughter, Miley Cyrus, has previously been a vocal critic of the president, calling him a "nightmare" in 2016, per People.

A representative for Cyrus did not have a statement for BI.

