Carrier Strike Group reliant on foreign support ships at sea amid staffing crisis

Britain’s warships are now reliant on foreign support at sea amid a Royal Navy staffing crisis.

A Norwegian vessel is currently assisting Britain’s aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, because the UK’s own ships do not have the crew to go to sea.

RFA Fort Victoria is the UK’s only solid stores support ship that can provide the aircraft carriers with enough ammunition, aircraft, spare equipment and food for a full deployment.

However, she was unable to sail earlier this year because the civilian-crewed vessel, staffed by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) which supports the Royal Navy by refuelling and resupplying at sea, did not have enough sailors.

The Telegraph understands the vessel will not be joining HMS Prince of Wales on any upcoming sea training exercises following a planned maintenance period due to end this autumn, and will instead remain in Seaforth Docks near Liverpool until further notice.

It is uncertain whether she will support the Carrier Strike Group in 2025, when HMS Prince of Wales leads it to the Indo-Pacific.

RFA Fort Victoria’s absence meant the £3 billion aircraft carrier was recently forced to use the Norwegians to perform a replenishment at sea process.

HNoMS Maud, Norway’s supply ship, delivered fuel to the warship in the North Sea last week, ahead of the Nato exercise Strike Warrier, which begins on Monday.

Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leads a flotilla of destroyers and frigates from the UK, US and the Netherlands, together with two Royal Fleet Auxiliaries in 2020 - Royal Navy

Defence sources have suggested while the UK is currently receiving help from Norway to be resupplied, other nations could have to fill the void until Britain’s new solid support ships come into use, which is not expected until the early 2030s.

While the UK can mitigate its absence by performing vertical replenishment with helicopters, it means the Royal Navy does not have a single active solid support ship.

Admiral Lord West, a former first sea lord, said: “A blue water navy needs its fleet support ship. We’ve let all this slide away.”

He added: “I don’t mind another country providing support but we should bloody well be able to do it ourselves. We need to have a capability and obviously that capability has drained away and that is not very clever.”

Lord West also cautioned that it was “damaging to Nato” when the UK failed to provide ships to the alliance.

He accused the Government of failing to realise the importance of the RFA to the Royal Navy.

In recent months its seafarers have undertaken a series of strike action over pay, with merchant navy officers in August striking for the first time in 120 years. It rejected the Ministry of Defence’s offer of a 5 per cent pay rise, with negotiations ongoing.

Lord West added: “The Government needs to sort the conditions and pay of the RFA. It doesn’t realise how crucial they are to our defence capability.”

In February plans for HMS Queen Elizabeth to lead the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War were cancelled at the last minute - MoD/PA

HMS Queen Elizabeth, the UK’s other £3 billion aircraft carrier, saw combat as part of Operation Shader against Islamic State in 2021, when it hosted a number of F-35B stealth fighter jets of the United States Marine Corps.

In January this experience prompted calls for the carrier to be sent to the Red Sea as Houthi rebels were attacking cargo ships, although the pleas went unanswered. MoD sources insisted this was not because of a lack of ability of RFA Fort Victoria and that the carriers remained ready.

However, by February plans for HMS Queen Elizabeth to lead the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War had to be cancelled at the last minute after an “issue” with a propeller shaft was spotted during final checks.

It came less than two years after HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight after a similar malfunction with a coupling on the starboard propeller, which meant she could not take part in exercises with the US Navy and caused a delay of nine months to operational service.

Tom Sharpe, a former navy commander, said: “The likely loss of RFA Fort Victoria is a problem for Carrier Strike.”

Mr Sharpe cautioned that while the capability can be “mitigated” by the use of other countries’ ships and by replenishing via helicopter, “it certainly makes an already complex business harder, less efficient and less resilient”.

Replenishment vessel RFA Tidespring entered service in 2017 - Neil Watkin/Alamy

The shrinking RFA has suffered pay cuts of 30 per cent in real terms since 2010 and has just 13 ships in its grey-painted fleet, of which only six can be operated owing to a lack of sailors.

Between 2021-22, the number of RFA sailors dropped from 1,840 to 1,750. By 2023 the headcount of the RFA had dropped to 1,675.

Its retention problems are contributing to a Royal Navy recruitment crisis that has been threatening to engulf the force.

In the 12 months to March last year, MoD figures showed that the Navy performed the worst out of the three Armed Forces for recruitment.

Intake dropped by 22.1 per cent compared to the previous year, putting it on par with the Royal Marines but worse than the RAF and the Army.

A new Strategic Defence Review, which is being conducted by the MoD and is due to be published early next year, will address staffing problems and show how it plans to focus the military on the changing nature of conflict.

It comes as the Government is preparing for an autumn budget that is expected to see the MoD suffering deep cuts to its budget, further fuelling concerns that the Armed Forces are at risk of falling behind its adversaries.

The Government is yet to confirm whether it will raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP from its current level of 2.3 per cent, a promise made by the Conservatives before the general election.

James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, has called on Labour to use this month’s budget to set ‘a clear, funded timetable’ to spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence - Shutterstock

Penny Mordaunt, an honorary captain of the Royal Navy Reserve and a former Defence Secretary, has backed “at least” 2.5 per cent defence spending by 2030.

Ms Mordaunt told The Telegraph: “We are a maritime nation, as well as planning the future fleet we have got to maximise the existing one. Whether it’s personnel or hulls, we need to be capable. This is why cutting the defence budget in advance of a review and a US election is crazy.”

She added: “We have a lot of interests to cover off, the more hulls we have, the more options we have.”

Writing in The Telegraph, James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, has called on Labour to use this month’s budget to set “a clear, funded timetable” to spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence.

Mr Cartlidge warned: “Starmer’s failure to prioritise defence will be noticed by our adversaries.”

He also called on the Government to better “support our brilliant service personnel”. “Retention is as vital as recruitment,” he wrote.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The Royal Fleet Auxiliary are highly valued and continue to provide crucial support to the delivery of operations in conjunction with the Royal Navy and our allies around the world.

“RFA Fort Victoria’s current status does not affect the fleet’s operational integrity.”