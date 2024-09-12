Carroll County harm reduction strategies showing improvements
Peer support, It's a term you hear a lot associated with opioid abuse treatment. Well, that's just one reason Carroll County officials say they've seen a reduction over the last two years in overdose deaths throughout the county. We went up there to speak with Dr. Robert Wack. He's the Deputy Health Officer with the county health department. He said another reason for the reduction in opioid-related deaths is the availability of Narcan, otherwise known as naloxone.