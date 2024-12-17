Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigates after dead body found near Eureka Springs
A dead body was found near Eureka Springs last week prompting a law enforcement investigation, according to ABC affiliate KATV.
A dead body was found near Eureka Springs last week prompting a law enforcement investigation, according to ABC affiliate KATV.
The woman who stowed away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month was taken into custody again, this time trying to sneak into Canada, multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN.
A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including
"With trembling hands, I started reviewing every record from Mair’s case that I could find. I discovered she had lied to me about everything. I suddenly couldn’t breathe."
Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 in Altoona, Pa. He's accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A Los Angeles-area doctor who was killed in an execution-style shooting last summer was the victim of a hit allegedly orchestrated by his ex-wife, who wept at his memorial, prosecutors claimed Monday. Ahang Kelk, 53, has been charged with murder on suspicion of hiring a hitman to lie in wait for her ex-husband, Hamid Mirshojae, after years of ugly legal battles, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Mirshojae was shot and killed on August 23 while walking from his medical clin
The youngest of two brothers who fatally attacked a teenager on an outdoor basketball court was convicted by the judge of manslaughter not murder.Justice Eleanor Funk issued her decision just hours after lawyers finished their closing arguments Monday in the second-degree murder trial of a teen who was 16 years old when he was charged and can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His older brother, who was 18 years old at the time of the killing, faces the same charge and is set
The shooter, a student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., died along with another student and a teacher
Toronto police are seeking six suspects after a jewelry store in a shopping mall was robbed by people with hammers on Monday afternoon.Video obtained by CBC Toronto shows six people in dark clothes and masks fleeing a jewelry store inside Fairview Mall as security guards are seen filming. The last person slips on shattered glass before making off.One witness, who CBC Toronto is not naming due to their safety concerns, said they heard loud bangs before realizing a robbery was underway."We didn't
A former prison guard trainee who executed five women inside a Florida bank almost six years ago was sentenced to death on Monday as his judge called the slayings calculated, heinous and cruel.
Four years after escaping her marriage, Lobna Yakout learned her ex-husband Karim Selim is the so-called "New Cairo Serial Killer"
Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving life sentences for the shotgun murders of their parents in 1989
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Filipino woman who was on death row in Indonesia — and was nearly executed by firing squad in 2015 — was moved late Sunday to a female prison in Indonesia’s capital, from where she will be flown back to her home country.
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The New York architect facing murder charges in a string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings was charged on Tuesday in the death of a seventh woman.
Pedro Luis Ortega, 26, was fatally attacked by his three XL bullies in a neighborhood park on Dec. 13, according to reports
Years after the longest Canada Post strike on record came to an end, a government report summarizing media coverage of the shutdown concluded "most of the effects of the strike were temporary" and only lasted "for a short time" after staff went back to work. But that was in December 1975. This year's strike has created a backlog of a "couple million" parcels during the busy holiday shipping season, according to Canada Post. Employees have been ordered back to work on Tuesday, but the company sai
A man from Memphis, Tennessee, has been found guilty by a judge in Fiji of murdering his wife during their honeymoon in 2022, the prosecutor’s office said Monday.
Barb Gallant, the former Summerside city councillor who stole thousands of dollars from a veterans' group after getting caught up in an online romance scam, was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail.She was also ordered to pay $10,985.12 in restitution to Lest We Forget, where she worked as the volunteer executive director when she made 58 fraudulent transactions amounting to $12,995. She has already paid back $2,000.Gallant, 60, will serve her sentence on weekends beginning Dec. 20.The defence wa
The front entrance and much of the wall of the RBC branch in Holyrood has been demolished. (Ted Dillon/CBC)The Holyrood branch of the Royal Bank of Canada was almost levelled early Monday when thieves used a stolen backhoe and other heavy equipment to break in and nab a bank machine, police said. The RCMP found an abandoned backhoe at the RBC branch — and a heavily damaged bank — when officers arrived at the scene on the Conception Bay Highway early Monday morning.The force was called around 3:4
Benjamin and Christina Cotton reportedly pleaded guilty to child torture on Friday, Dec. 13
The second body is yet to be identified, but New South Wales Police believe it's the husband of initial victim Zhuojun "Sally" Li, who was discovered dead on Dec. 9