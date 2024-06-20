Carr's Beach Reunion pays tribute to music, community

Rhythm and blues beats bounced over the Chesapeake Bay as part of a special beach reunion. People in Annapolis celebrated Juneteenth on Wednesday at the Carr's Beach Reunion to pay tribute to the legendary music and sense of community that dates back decades. Carr's, Elktonia and Sparrows beaches were resorts available to African Americans during the Jim Crow era of segregation. "You can't even put it in words because there are so many memories made here, especially during the times of segregation, where Black people were not allowed to go to the white beaches, and just to be able to come here, it's priceless," said Frederick Belt Jr., an attendee. Live concerts at "the beach" brought in big crowds from up and down the East Coast to see some of the biggest entertainers of the 20th century. On Wednesday, the voices of Motown honored that legacy as attendees said they've already been learning and connecting with history through the event.