Cars Buried Under Snow in Anchorage

Heavy snow buried vehicles in Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday, January 29, as the city hit a milestone for snowfall, local media reported.

According to KTUU meteorologist Aaron Morrison, it was only the second time in recorded history that Anchorage had received 100 inches of snow in back-to-back years, and the ninth time that 100 inches of snow had been recorded in a season.

Footage filmed by Annie Ciszak on Monday shows conditions outside her home in Anchorage on Monday.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect for the Homer area through noon on Tuesday, with up to 5 more inches of snow forecast for the region. Credit: Annie Ciszak via Storyful