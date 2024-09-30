Cars damaged as tree comes down in strong winds

A number of cars were damaged near Pitville Park in Cheltenham [BBC]

A number of cars have been damaged after a tree came down in strong winds and heavy rain.

The incident happened overnight next to Pitville Park in Cheltenham, while the B4014 between Tetbury and Avening in Gloucestershire is also blocked as a result of trees coming down there, according to the traffic monitoring site Inrix.

Gloucestershire County Council said its teams were also called to Painswick Road in Gloucester, Birdlip, Bear Hill in Rodborough, Peters Street in Frocester and Whiteway Hill in Dursley to more reports of fallen trees.

Motorists are urged to avoid the areas and make alternative travel arrangements until the trees are cleared.

