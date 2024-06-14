Cars Drive Through Floodwaters in Okinawa After Heavy Rain

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings for parts of Okinawa following torrential rain in the area on June 14.

Footage by X user @shoriyaaman shows cars driving through floodwater in Nishihara.

Local officials in Nishihara said that due to heavy rain, flooding had occurred along the Ohazu River and in various parts of the town.

According to local reports, evacuation orders were issued for Nishihara, as well as Naha City, Itoman City, Tomigusuku City, and Haebaru Town.

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced that record heavy rain fell in the vicinity of Tomigusuku City and Itoman City at 10:30 am on the same day. Credit: @shoriyaaman via Storyful