Cars Drive Through Floodwaters in South Florida During Heavy Rain

Cars were seen driving through floodwaters in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Wednesday, June 12, as heavy rain lashed the region.

This footage was captured by Bart Zamboni, who said that it shows submerged cars in Surfside.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that several structures were flooded and numerous roads were closed due to flooding.

“Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas,” it said.

The NWS said the flood warning was in effect until Thursday morning and urged people to stay off roadways.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Miami-Dade, on Wednesday. Credit: Bart Zamboni via Storyful

