Cars partially submerged in Saskatoon underpass flooding, power outages in Prince Albert after storm

A photo posted to the Saskatchewan Severe Weather Tracker Facebook page shows flooding and cars partially submerged at the Circle Drive and Idylwyld Drive overpass after a storm hit Saskatoon on Friday. Saskatoon police temporarily put traffic restrictions in place until later Saturday morning due to the flooding. (Michelle Lynn Bevans/Facebook - image credit)

Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms caused flooding in Saskatoon and extensive power outages in Prince Albert on Friday night.

A low-pressure system from Montana hit Saskatoon around 10 p.m. CST, and it took nearly three hours for the storm to pass over Saskatoon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment Canada meteorologist Robyn Dyck said the agency could confirm 20 to 35 millimetres of rain had fallen in some areas in Saskatoon, but said radar suggested some areas could have seen up to 70 millimetres.

The rain station at Prince Albert confirmed about six millimetres of rain, but Dyck estimates based on radar about 20 millimetres actually fell.

Dyck said there would be more information coming through the day on other areas affected by the storm.

"The only other report that I can mention is we did have some quite severe storms closer to the [U.S.] border near Kildeer," said Dyck.

There were also reports on social media of golf-ball sized hail, she said.

Saskatoon police also had road restrictions in place early Saturday morning in the Idylwyld Drive and Circle Drive area, where the underpass flooded.

In a news release issued around 3 a.m., police said crews were working to remove stalled cars.

The traffic restrictions were lifted by 10 a.m.

Images posted to social media showed several vehicles partially submerged in water at the location.

The storm caused extensive power outages in Prince Albert, and SaskPower posted on the social media site X that crews were working Saturday morning to repair damage caused by lightning.