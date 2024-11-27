Cars Plow Through Flooded Streets in Central London

Storm Conall brought heavy rain and flooding to southern England on Wednesday, November 27, just days after Storm Bert unleashed downpours across much of the United Kingdom.

Video from Simon Beale shows motorists passing through street flooding on Park Lane, next to Hyde Park in central London.

Dozens of train services were delayed or canceled due to the storm, ITV News reported.

The rain was expected to move eastwards toward the Netherlands from Wednesday afternoon, according to the UK’s Met Office. Credit: Simon Beale via Storyful