Cars Set on Fire in Belfast After Anti-Immigration Protests

Several vehicles were set on fire in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, August 3, after anti-immigration protests led to clashes with police and attacks on businesses.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was responding to multiple reports of criminal damage, which they were

Video Transcript

OK, so I'm here in south Belfast at the moment where the protests began at about 12 midday.

And there's currently friction on the streets.

You can probably hear there's a police helicopter up above.

There's also armoured police cars at the moment as well on the for.