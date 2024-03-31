Cars Stalled Along Flooded Highway in Montecito

Water inundated a highway in Montecito, California, on March 30, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the area that evening.

Video recorded by Twila Douglas shows numerous vehicles stalled along Highway 101 on Saturday evening.

“The water was coming over the construction barricades and the freeway was filling up,” Douglas told Storyful.

Montecito Fire said “1.81 inches of rain fell in the span of one hour” on Saturday evening, adding that CHP and CalTrans closed Highway 101 in both directions due to the flooding.

“Eight people and a dog were rescued from vehicles on Highway 101,” Montecito Fire said.

On Sunday, the NWS issued a flood watch for several counties in the area, which remains in effect until Sunday evening. Credit: Twila Douglas via Storyful