Cars stuck, roads closed as heavy rain hits GTA
At least three cars are stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA.
Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Several roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga.
Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday.
Thunderstorms may product 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather agency said.
Road closures
Finch Ave. eastbound at Weston Road
Finch Ave. westbound at Signet Drive
Wilson Ave. westbound at Clayson Road
Rathburn and Sherwoodtowne Boulevard
Rathburn Road W. and Station Gate
Elora Drive and Rathburn Road W.
Britannia Road E. and Convair Dr.
Hurontario Street and Center View
King Street
Dixie Road and Dundas Street E.
Toronto police said two cars were stuck in a flooded intersection in North York Saturday afternoon.
Police and fire crews are on scene near William Cragg Drive and Jane Street, they said.
Another car is stuck in water after flooding in Etobicoke, near Martin Grove Road and Bethridge Road, police said.
In a post on X, formerly, Twitter, Mississauga firefighters said they helped a stranded pedestrian "clinging to the light standard" near Dundas Street and Queen Frederica Drive.