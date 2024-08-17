Cars stuck, roads closed as heavy rain hits GTA

Roads across Toronto are closed as a severe storm hit the city on Saturday afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a severe rainfall warning and a severe thunderstorm watch. (Patrick Morrell/CBC - image credit)

At least three cars are stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA.

Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Several roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga.

Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday.

Thunderstorms may product 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather agency said.

Road closures

Finch Ave. eastbound at Weston Road

Finch Ave. westbound at Signet Drive

Wilson Ave. westbound at Clayson Road

Rathburn and Sherwoodtowne Boulevard

Rathburn Road W. and Station Gate

Elora Drive and Rathburn Road W.

Britannia Road E. and Convair Dr.

Hurontario Street and Center View

King Street

Dixie Road and Dundas Street E.

Toronto police said two cars were stuck in a flooded intersection in North York Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire crews are on scene near William Cragg Drive and Jane Street, they said.

Another car is stuck in water after flooding in Etobicoke, near Martin Grove Road and Bethridge Road, police said.

In a post on X, formerly, Twitter, Mississauga firefighters said they helped a stranded pedestrian "clinging to the light standard" near Dundas Street and Queen Frederica Drive.