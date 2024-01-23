Cars Underwater in San Diego During Wettest January Day on Record

Flash flooding caused by heavy rain impacted San Diego, California, on January 22, submerging cars and making roads resemble rivers.

Footage here, recorded by local Zachary Leeds, shows a dramatic ground perspective of a flooded road with multiple cars partially underwater on Monday.

Several roads were closed because of the flooding. The San Diego Police Department said evacuation centers and shelter facilities were open across the city.

According to the National Weather Service, it was the wettest January day since records began in 1850. Credit: Zachary Leeds via Storyful