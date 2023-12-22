Advertisement

Cars Wrapped in Lights Bring Holiday Cheer to Melbourne

Storyful

Two vehicles adorned with Christmas lights brought some festive cheer to drivers in Melbourne, Australia, recently posted video shows.

Melbourne resident Harrison Chamaa celebrated the festive season a little early when he put lights on a BMW 3 Series and a Lamborghini Murcielago. Speaking to Storyful, Chamaa said it took him about 13 hours to cover the cars in the festive lights.

“The lights idea was just to celebrate Christmas and try to get some hits online,” he said. Credit: Harrison Chamaa via Storyful