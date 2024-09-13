Carson Daly Jokes His 15-Year-Old Son Jackson’s Jaw ‘Hit the Floor’ Seeing All the ’Young Ladies’ at the VMAs

Daly shares his son Jackson and daughters Etta, London and Goldie with wife Siri

Mike Coppola/Getty Carson Daly and son Jackson

Carson Daly's son Jackson had a great time at the VMAs — especially when he got to go backstage.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Daly spoke about his experience attending the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with his 15-year-old son Jackson on Today, sharing that it was his teenage son's first time going to an awards show.

"He got to see everybody. And MTV, it’s like being backstage at an old-school Las Vegas show. There’s lots of…scantily clad young ladies walking around," Daly joked. "I picked his jaw up off the ground a few times. But he got to see everybody that he loves and it was great."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dad of the year!



TODAY's Carson Daly brought his 15-year-old son Jackson to his old stomping grounds — the MTV #VMAs! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tVfNiMT5S2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 12, 2024

Related: Carson Daly's Son Jackson, 15, Interviews Jenna Ortega About Meeting Beetlejuice: 'Definitely Scared Me' (Exclusive)

Later during the show, Daly spoke more about his time with his son, saying that Jackson knew just how cool of an experience it was.

"It was so fun. Here’s Jack’s jaw," Daly said, mimicking it dropping down. "And it just hit the floor. It was like, the girls walking around…I left for a second to go present an award and there’s seat fillers, and they’re all just like, young people. And he was getting chatted up. He was hanging out."

Daly shares Jackson, as well as his daughters, Etta, London and Goldie, with wife Siri.

Back in July, Daly spoke with PEOPLE about how exciting it was to see his son Jackson interview golf legend Tiger Woods for a May episode of NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition.



"It was ridiculous," Daly said. "I interviewed Tiger live on the air, and Jackson got him before that for Nightly News Kids. I mean, it was early in the morning, he was asleep in the car on the way to The Today Show, but he rallied and he wrote his own questions, and he had a great sit down with him."

The proud dad said that the weekend after the interview, he and Jackson got to see Woods, 48, again in Las Vegas.

"I was hosting a thing for him, and he saw Jackson, and he just looked at Jackson and went, 'Oh, you got your haircut, huh?' " Daly shared. "Jackson's like, 'Hey, Daddy, he knows me. He noticed I got my haircut.' So they're like best friends now."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.