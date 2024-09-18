Carson Daly Remembers Mom on 7-Year Anniversary of Her Death: 'I Think About Her Every Single Day'

Pattie Daly Caruso on Sept. 17, 2017, at the age of 73

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Carson Daly and Pattie Daly Caruso

Carson Daly still thinks about his late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, "every single day" after her Sept. 17, 2017 death.

To mark the seventh anniversary of her death, Daly, 51, penned a touching Instagram post filled with various photos of his mom. In the caption, he opened up about how his mother continues to make an impact on his life.

"My mom died 7 yrs ago today. I've been working on the road a lot lately & woke up in a hotel room immediately with a heavy heart," the Today show co-host wrote. "My 1st thought was to swing by church & say a few prayers or just dedicate some time today to reflect on her greatness & my gratitude that she was my mom."

Daly Caruso died of a heart attack in her Palm Desert, Calif., home on Sept. 17, 2017, at the age of 73.

Her son wrote that he realized that he didn't need to do anything different on the anniversary of her death because the "truth is I think about her every single day."

"Like hundreds of times a day. I talk to her," wrote Daly. "Out loud sometimes. I ask her questions or offer thanks when something goes right directly related to how she raised me. I wink at photos of her in my house as I walk by & say thanks mom. I cheers her when drinking a bloody mary or a glass of red. In fact, she’s sorta everywhere."

Carson Daly/Instagram Carson Daly and Pattie Daly Caruso

In his post, the television personality included a copy of the poem "Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep," which he credited as helping him find "great peace & comfort in pretty much just pretending like she’s still alive."

"It’s a choice I have. And I choose to honor her still just as much as I ever have. As if she’s still alive. When my kids are in school plays I accept the feeling of pride I know she has. Not would have had. She is there. For all of it," he wrote.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Carson Daly and Pattie Daly Caruso

"I talk to my kids about her often, so they’ll never forget the love she had for them. I speak about her as if she’s across the country," continued Daly. "It’s a really powerful thing to ignore death’s stereotypes & focus on the power of life."

The Voice host ended his post by including a sweet message to his mom: "I love you today, I’ll love you tomorrow & if I know anything in this life it’s that I’ll see you in the next. ❤️🍷."



