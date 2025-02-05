Carthage man is an international arm wrestling champion
Carthage man is an international arm wrestling champion
Carthage man is an international arm wrestling champion
This longtime Predators forward of over a decade was arrested and charged with DUI Saturday.
“There's never been this level of sort of dismantling and tampering with data," warned Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo.
The Princess of Wales stood in the sunshine in the new picture by Prince Louis
Leafs captain Auston Matthews has eight goals in his last nine games versus the Calgary Flames, who are 12-5-3 in their last 20 home games
The iconic golfer once called his mother "the enforcer," and she was credited with suggesting that he wear "power" red on Sundays
And you probably have this food in your fridge right now.
Barry Stein had ignored symptoms that started appearing in 1995. Now he's committed to helping people recognize the signs of colorectal cancer.
We can't all be the sharpest tool in the shed...
Lucas Glover didn't hold back in a recent show on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio on why AimPoint putting needs to be banned.
If Pettersson thought life with Miller was difficult, just wait until he realizes how bad it will get now that there's no longer a scapegoat for his struggles, says Michael Traikos.
"FBI was everywhere, and it turned out that he apparently had a hit on him and was a known drug dealer."
Anthony Stolarz joined Joseph Woll again as the only two goaltenders on the ice for the Leafs at Monday’s practice.
Kate Middleton has released two personal pictures taken by son Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day on Tuesday…
Detroit Red Wings head coach receives some good words from a former player of his.
Will a big salary cap increase affect the Maple Leafs' negotiations with Mitch Marner and John Tavares? And will the Bruins buy or retool?
Marner did not take the ice as the club continued to prepare for the possibility of not playing.
On the heels of Justin Thomas' letter a couple weeks ago, Charley Hoffman is the latest PGA Tour player to pen a letter to membership.
"The only people that knew ... my husband, my mom and my brother, and behind closed doors I was struggling to do anything and everything," Irwin shared
Seems like the Cleveland Browns have some interesting choices with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They can take a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if the Tennessee Titans grab one of them. They can get Abdul Carter to help their pass rush if…
Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker was asked about his controversial commencement speech at Super Bowl opening night.