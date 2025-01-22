CASA to fight back against President Trump's immigration policies

Reuters
The Trump administration has fired U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an armed forces branch, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday. Former President Joe Biden nominated Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, which is responsible for maritime security, in 2021. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman, in a message posted on the Coast Guard's website, confirmed Fagan had been relieved of her duties after a "long and illustrious career."