Casa Grande church fire surveillance
Casa Grande police are searching for an individual who allegedly set fire to the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church last month.
Casa Grande police are searching for an individual who allegedly set fire to the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church last month.
Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old father and realtor, was killed by a police officer in his Las Vegas home in the early hours of Nov. 12
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate partner violence.After months of abuse, threats, manipulation and control by her on again, off again partner, 24-year-old Marie "Mimi" Gabriel was done.She told 40-year-old Jean-Bruno "Berno" Fenelon — 16 years her senior, who started seeing her when she was 17 — to leave the south Ottawa home she'd fled to with their two young children months earlier, with help from social services.But it wasn't working. She texted the man she was se
Moore police identify girl missing for two years after mom allegedly gave her to drug dealer
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
On the last day of January, a woman took her son to see paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova at Polyclinic No. 140 in northwest Moscow. The case hinged on a denunciation - part of a rising trend of Russians informing on fellow citizens for their views on the war in Ukraine and other alleged political crimes. Critics say the wave of denunciations is helping President Vladimir Putin's government crack down on dissent.
Melissa Lucio was two days away from being put to death in Texas for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter when an appeals court intervened in 2022. Now, a judge says Lucio never committed the crime at all.
Over a decade, Utah mother Megan Huntsman killed six of her newborn children and is now serving three consecutive life sentences in prison
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died from stab wounds after being chased by four armed teenagers on January 27 this year in Bristol
Farhat Ajaz, who served 25 years of a life term imposed when he was a teenager, walked free from Birmingham Crown Court with a suspended sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border.
The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has filed a civil lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court to seize two Kelowna properties that it alleges are connected to criminal activity, together worth about $3 million.In its Tuesday notice of claim, the province alleges a luxury rural home in south Kelowna and a car customization business called All Out Customs & Collision Ltd. were purchased using the proceeds of crime. The forfeiture office further alleges the business is a shell company used to launder drug m
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after four people were injured and a 33-year-old man was shot by police at a shopping plaza in Ottawa's east end.In a news release Saturday morning, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Ottawa police received multiple emergency calls around 11:15 p.m. Friday that a man with a weapon was assaulting people and damaging vehicles near St. Joseph Boulevard and Place D'Orléans Drive.The independent civilian agency confirmed that officers confronted a ma
A former councillor is jailed after attempting to kill his wife as she soothed their baby.
CBC's David Fraser spoke to the family of a 16-year-old girl who was brutally attacked in Cobalt, Ont. Kaylie Smith is currently recovering at CHEO in Ottawa. This story contains graphic details.
Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if an Idaho white supremacist gang member is convicted of killing a man while he was on the run after shooting officers in a plot to help a fellow gang member escape from prison. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced Thursday that the death penalty would be sought if Nicholas Umphenour is convicted of a murder charge in the March death of James Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta, KHQ-TV reported.
The bakery owner claimed that Goldberg's order was denied due to "boiler issues"
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member due to a tattoo he has that's associated with white supremacist groups.
Some women who fled war in Sudan say they face sexual exploitation as refugees in Chad. They assert that men in displacement sites — including humanitarian workers and local security forces — have offered them money, easier access to assistance and jobs.
What started as a call about a concerning message ended with a man found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle that fled police and crashed in Scarborough early Friday, Toronto police say. Insp. Brian Maslowski said police initially got a call from an individual who reported a concerning message they received from a friend. The message contained a photo threatening the victim with a firearm, Maslowski said, adding that police were able to obtain a description of the vehicle. Police tried t
The progressive lawmaker responded bluntly.