The case against a suspect in a Omaha mass shooting now in the hands of a jury
Imhotep Davis is on trial for second degree murder and other felonies in the death of Karly Wood. Police say wood was one of several shot at a party near 33rd and Ames avenue in 2022. During closing arguments today, Prosecutors went over various evidence they allege proves the gun and bullets that killed Wood belonged to Davis. His defense argued reasonable doubt saying there is too many gaps in the prosecution's arguments. Jury deliberations continue Tuesday.