IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Al Pacino's 'pulse stopped' during 2020 Covid-19 scare

The Godfather star, 84, revealed his frightening experience with the disease in a chat with The New York Times ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy. He explained that after feeling unwell with a fever and getting dehydrated he called upon a nurse to help him. "So, I got someone to get me a nurse to hydrate me. I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn't have a pulse. In a matter of minutes they were there..."