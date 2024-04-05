IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Angelina Jolie's lawyers make bombshell claims about Brad Pitt
Jolie's legal team filed a motion on Thursday 4 April, in support of her ongoing legal battle with Pitt over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. In the filing, which was obtained by People magazine, Jolie's attorneys claim Pitt was abusive toward Jolie before the 2016 plane incident with their children that resulted in her filing for divorce. "While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles. This flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him."