IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Ben Affleck denies Kick Kennedy romance rumours

The denial comes after days of romance rumours between the actor and Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy who is the daughter of former U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "The rumours are not true," Ben's spokesperson, Jen Allen, said in a statement, adding that she "doesn't know if they even know each other". Ben, 52, and Kick, 36, had reportedly been seen together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel with one source claiming the couple had a fling before Ben rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, 55, in 2021.