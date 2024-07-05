IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend Fourth of July holiday apart
Affleck was spotted hanging out with two of his kids on the West Coast while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, celebrated the long weekend across the country. At one point, Affleck flashed a rare smile as Violet put her arm around the Oscar winner's neck and chatted with him on the walk to the eatery. Meanwhile, Lopez was active on social media on the East Coast, and teased her holiday plans for the Fourth of July weekend, including a selfie video of herself smiling while sitting in the front seat of a convertible with two other people.