IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Brad Pitt reportedly 'aware and upset' Shiloh has dropped his last name

Shiloh filed documents last week, on her 18th birthday, to legally change her surname from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie. "Brad is aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name.” A source told People.“He's never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad." Brad, 60, hasn't been on good terms with his six children since he and Angelina Jolie split in 2016, after an alleged incident on a private jet.