IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Bruce Willis' wife Emma declares their connection is 'stronger than ever'

The model took to Instagram on Thursday to mark 15 years since she and the Die Hard star tied the knot in 2009. In the post, Emma shared that despite Bruce's battle with dementia, their relationship is "stronger than ever". “Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the 'remarkable reframe.' What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters…”