IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Celine Dion seen in Paris amidst rumours she will perform at the Olympics

The sighting of the singer, who was seen greeting fans outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in the French capital comes after reports from Variety magazine that she will perform at the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday. TMZ reported Celine will sing one song at the lavish ceremony and be paid $2 million (£1.55 million) for her performance. If the rumours are true, it will be the first time the 56-year-old has sung in public since she announced her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.